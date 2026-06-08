‘She Married a Guy with a Nazi Tattoo’: Marlow Dismisses Platner Wife Complaints About Media

Sunday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed Maine U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner (D) and his wife’s reaction to his controversies.

Discussing Platner, Marlow said, “Is the most unbelievable, sensational story of all time. And it’s a simple one, we’ve got the most radical person, I think, ever in terms of baggage, to get nominated for the Senate. He has no qualifications, as far as I can tell it. By the way, another former bartender like AOC.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo