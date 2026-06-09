Kinzinger: Trump Not Leveling with Americans About Iran’s Drone Warfare

Tuesday on CNN’s “New Central,” political commentator Adam Kinzinger said President Donald Trump had not “leveled with people” about the threat of drone warfare in Iran.

Host Boris Sanchez said, “President Trump says Iran has shot down a U.S. Apache helicopter as it was patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz. He says that both pilots are safe and uninjured. The president also vowing to respond to this attack.”

He asked, “How do you think the U.S. should respond to the shootdown?”

Kinzinger said, “I mean, I think we have to respond to it. I mean, here’s the interesting thing: supposedly, this was taken down either by collision or air-to-air by an Iranian drone. I think this needs to be a reminder to Americans, and especially the Pentagon right now, that warfare is very different now in the 21st century. It is very drone-centric.”

He added, “You see, with this drone warfare where you can just basically spam a target. Now, with drones, I think they have been so eager to declare victory from day one that they haven’t leveled with people that this is actually a very serious thing. And the days of America being able to do military action without really having to accept any casualty is those days are probably over. That’s the nature of it. So we need to change how we’re doing warfare. We need to be investing with countries like Ukraine on drone defense and drone capabilities.”

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