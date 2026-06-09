Van Jones: ‘Hard’ for Dems to Hear GOP Criticize Platner — ‘Look at Your President’

Tuesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” political commentator Van Jones said Democrats have a “hard” time listening to Republicans criticize Maine Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner.

Panelist Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “Obviously, the Graham Platner scandals just keep coming. Just this week there were new allegations from an ex-girlfriend, someone I’ve actually known for over a decade, against him. Somebody I consider to be very credible in those allegations. And they’re just more and more stacking up. He’s got the Nazi tattoo. You have him denigrating wounded soldiers. You have allegations from ex-girlfriends. You’ve got the sexting that’s going to start to resonate with people. And it would be one thing if he was running against, let’s say, Ken Paxton, but he’s not. He’s running against Susan Collins.”

Jones said, “Look, Platner is a flawed candidate. He’s not running against Susan Collins. He’s running against Donald Trump. That’s how Democrats are seeing this. And it’s really hard for us to hear all this passion from Republicans, certainly, about moral standing and being a good person and being kind to puppies. Look at your president. What are you literally talking about?”

He continued, “And so I think if you’re a Democrat or an independent who’s tired of this president running the country into the ground, starting dumb wars he can’t, win running up the price of everything. You’ve got one shot in Maine to send a message not to Graham Platner, not to Susan Collins to this White House that is out of control.”

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