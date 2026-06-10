Khanna: With Primary Win Maine Voters Gave Platner a ‘Chance at Redemption’

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D) said voters gave Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner a “chance at redemption” with his win in the state’s Democratic primary election.

Host Kaitlan Collins said, “Susan Colins is a political powerhouse in Maine. As Jeff noted earlier, you know how she’s prevailed in these races before. When you listen to that, Congressman, is someone who is who is obviously endorsed him. He’s going after Susan Collins. He mentioned the Epstein files. And obviously that’s been something that you’ve, led the charge on here in Washington. He said that she’s never met a war she didn’t like. I mean, do you think those are going to be effective attacks come this November?”

Khanna said, “Susan Collins is formidable, but Graham has had a terrific night. One, it looks like he’s going to be near 75% of the vote. That’s a big thing. And his speech showed both humility and strength. He talked about Maine giving him grace. Maine giving him a second chance. He talked about the need to earn people’s votes. So this was not an arrogant speech. He understands he needs to do work, and he understands they’re giving him a chance at redemption.”

He added, “And yet he was strong. He said, I’m going to tax the billionaires. I’m not going to have these foreign wars. I’m going to take on the corporate interests and PAC money. I’m going to call for the release of the Epstein files. We have not had a candidate with that kind of clarity and strength run against Collins.”

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