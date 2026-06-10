Marjorie Taylor Greene: President Donald Trump Is a ‘Traitor’

Wednesday, on CNN’s “The Source,” former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called President Donald Trump a “traitor.”

Greene said, “I’ll also never forget the text message he sent me when I told him that my son’s life was being threatened because he was calling me a traitor because I fought to release the Epstein files where he told me that I deserved it. And so this doesn’t shock me that his team was paralyzed.”

She added, “These people are absolutely absurd. They don’t deserve the American people’s trust. As a matter of fact, we should consider them as, they should be considered traitors. They’re traitors. The ones that refuse to release Epstein files want to cover up for pedophiles and rapists and all sorts of disgusting things in these files. Those are the traitors to the American people. And they should be ashamed of themselves.”

Host Kaitlan Collins said, “Are you saying that that applies to the president himself?”

Greene said, “I’m saying exactly that. He told me on the phone that his friends would get hurt, and that’s why he’s against releasing the Epstein files.”

Collins said, “It’s pretty remarkable to hear you say that you think the president is a traitor.”

Greene said, “What is remarkable to me is that this administration, people that we voted for demanding transparency, the man that campaigned all over the country claiming that he would be the one to drain the swamp, is the very man that fought to keep the Epstein files from being released. Then he, in turn, called me the traitor.”

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