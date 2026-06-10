‘That’s How They Count the Vote’: Media Insist California’s Vote-Count System Is Normal

Monday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed California’s slow vote-counting election system.

Discussing NBC’s Kristen Welker, Marlow said, “That just how they count the votes in California. Like, we must have a system that counts for 30 days where whereas Florida and Texas can count in an hour. We have to. That’s how we do it. That’s how we do it. Why? Is there any follow up? Does she have that thought in her head? Kristen Welker, did you ever think, why does California do that? Well, the answer is so the Democrats can cheat and rigged the election. So it’s a single party state to preserve their power.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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