Graham Platner: Trump Is ‘Certainly the Worst Person to Have Ever Run for Office’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Maine U.S. Senate Democrat nominee Graham Platner said President Donald Trump was “certainly the worst person to have ever run for office.”

Host Jen Psaki said, “You have gotten under Donald Trump’s skin; you could see that we played a sample of that. I think he called you a thug. I don’t even know, repeatedly today we played some of it and he said, you are ‘Worse than any human being that’s ever run for office probably.’ What did you think when you heard that?”

Platner said, “Well, coming from certainly the worst person to have ever run for office, I take it as an immense compliment.”

Psaki said, “It must feel pretty ludicrous to be lectured to your point by this president over morality.”

Platner said, “Yeah, it’s, it’s at the end of the day, it just comes down to the fact that Donald Trump knows that I’m going to go to the United States Senate to try to hold him and all of his corrupt cronies accountable. That’s the entire point of this. I mean, we are building something up here in Maine that’s going to allow us to retake the Senate for Democrats, but also retake the Senate with Democrats who really want to get in a fight.”

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