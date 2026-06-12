Burgum: We’re Going to See Gas Prices ‘Continue to Drop Across the Country’

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said gas prices would continue to drop across the country because “we’re producing and exporting more oil than we ever have.”

Burgum said, “I have to smile every time I see on the screen the national average for gasoline, because it’s about like if a weather reporter said, Here’s the temperature in America tomorrow. It’s gonna be 46 degrees. I mean, it’s not a criticism of Fox, but the price of gasoline varies across our whole country, largely right now by state policy and state taxes, not by the underlying fundamentals.”

He added, “The underlying fundamentals, like you opened with, we’re producing and exporting more oil than we ever have, producing more natural gas than we ever have. We are an abundant nation but the states that went down, about half the states that went down this path where they over rotated towards we’re going to have energy transition, we’re going to move from affordable, reliable secure American energy and we’re going to rely on intermittent, highly subsidized, weather-dependent sources of energy, they’ve got substantially higher energy prices than the states that don’t. And so, I think that we’re going to see prices continue to drop across the country.”

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