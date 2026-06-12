Dem Rep. Smith: Logical Way Out with Iran Is Meaningless Deal

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) discussed Iran and said that “the way out of this for Trump, logically, is to come up with one of his sort of framework agreements that doesn’t actually agree to anything.”

Smith said, “I don’t think anything has really changed. As you pointed out, Trump has been making this promise for quite some time, sometimes claiming that it actually was done. We’re still stuck in the same basic position. Trump felt that a bombing campaign could basically break the Iranian regime, that either the regime would change or — the people would change, or the people there would give in to his demands. And Iran didn’t. Basically, they decided all they have to do is survive and place the region at risk. And we’re still kind of stuck in that place. Now, the way out of this for Trump, logically, is to come up with one of his sort of framework agreements that doesn’t actually agree to anything. But that’s been on the table for several weeks now, and there’s been no progress made. And, to date, whenever Trump says we have a deal and Iran says we don’t, Iran turns out to be right.”

He added that “we need a framework” to stop Iran’s nuclear program, but that’s not an option right now.

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