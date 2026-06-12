Dem Rep. Walkinshaw: DHS Shutdown ‘Worth It to Fight’ Even if It Got Nothing

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” Rep. James Walkinshaw (D-VA) responded to a question on whether the DHS shutdown was worth it since none of the demands Democrats asked for passed by saying that “it’s always worth it to fight to protect the safety of the American people who were being terrorized by their own government, by masked agents surging into communities. I think that fight is always worth it.”

Host Erica Hill asked, “Among the list of demands that Democrats had, we had, of course, limits on face coverings, body camera requirements, clearer use of force standards, which led to the record shutdown. Really, none of these demands made it into the final bill. Was it worth it?”

Walkinshaw answered, “Well, look, what Democrats said is federal law enforcement, ICE, CBP, should operate similarly to our local and state law enforcement, right? Have the same expectations of professionalism that we have of our local police. Republicans, led primarily by one man, Stephen Miller in the White House, said, no way, no how. So, from my perspective, it’s always worth it to fight to protect the safety of the American people who were being terrorized by their own government, by masked agents surging into communities. I think that fight is always worth it. We’re going to continue that fight. We’re going to have to take it to the ballot box in November.”

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