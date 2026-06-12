GOP Rep. Gimenez Says He’s ‘Not Really Crazy’ About Aspects of Iran Deal, Likens It to Charlie Brown, Lucy with the Football

During Friday’s broadcast of Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL) expressed skepticism about the tenets of a recently announced agreement between the United States and Iran.

“Your thoughts on where we are in this war?” host Maria Bartiromo asked.

Gimenez replied, “Don’t know, I’m usually an optimist, and even though the president is very optimistic about it, the one thing that I’m not really crazy about is that I’m not hearing that Iran not having a nuclear weapon is the number one thing, the first thing agreed to. I’m hearing more and more that that’s subject to discussion a little bit later on, and that doesn’t make me happy. I mean, I think Iran has another Lucy or two more in them, and what I mean, Lucy is Charlie Brown, and Lucy, you know, hey, we’re getting close, don’t worry, kick the football, and then you yank the football at the end and so I’ve been seeing this movie for 47 years, and until I see it in writing, I guess I’m going to be skeptical.”

Bartiromo said, “Well, I mean, look, you know, it’s clear that the president does not want to have to go and, you know, obliterate the country even more than the U.S. has already done. He’s trying hard to do a deal here. He keeps saying we’re going to bomb them, and then he says, well, wait, I’ll cancel that. And it looks like deals are close, but it’s hard to trust the Iranian leadership, and we don’t know who’s running things. Is it the IRGC and the religious clerks or somebody else?”

Gimenez responded, “Exactly, and that’s exactly my point. Unless the deal is that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, and the way that we can enforce that is on page one of whatever it is going to be signed, then I’m going to be — I’m going to be skeptical, because all they’re going to be doing again is buying for time. Yeah, we’ll sign. Yeah, we’ll open up the strait. We’ll do this. So, you give us money. Oh, by the way, our stuff can be sold too. And then we’re going to talk about, you know, the nuclear stuff. You know, I’ve seen that — that — that movie before, you know, a lot of times. And so I hope, and I trust the president will not fall for it, and so again, until I see it, I guess I won’t believe it, even though I’m from Florida, right now, from Missouri.”

“And you know, I just seen this movie way too many times, and I just don’t trust the Iranian leadership,” he continued. “I just don’t trust Iran. You’re right, we don’t know who the heck we’re dealing with, and so I want to see the details before I say, yeah, I think I’m optimistic. Right now because of past the history of Iran, I’m skeptical, so — but I could be proven wrong, and I hope that I’m proven wrong.”

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