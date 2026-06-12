Raskin: Trump Is ‘Engaging in Impeachable Offenses’

Friday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) claimed President Donald Trump was “engaging in impeachable offenses” to the point it is an “organizing theme of his presidency.”

Raskin said, “The easy way to avoid impeachment is to stop engaging in impeachable offenses, stop committing high crimes and misdemeanors. Then you’ve got nothing to worry about. But look, that has been the organizing theme of his presidency. Outside of moneymakers and profiteering on the backs of the American people. He wants to somehow insinuate into the national consciousness that he won the 2020 presidential election, which he lost by more than 7 million votes to Joe Biden on a vote of 306 to 232. And then, therefore, that somehow justified a mass mob violent assault on our police officers on the Capitol storming of the Capitol, chanting hang Mike Pence, driving us out of the proceeding to constitute the peaceful transfer of power.”

He added, “He’s obsessed with it. Because he knows he’s wrong. I mean, there’s some deformed core of conscience in there that makes him return to the scene of the crime, the way that the criminals always do. So there are, of course, as you say, Nicolle, no provision in the Constitution for expunging and impeachment. But if they want to have a resolution saying they disagree with that, a vote of 232-197 that we had, including ten Republicans who joined all the Democrats, they should go ahead and have a resolution and say they think that Donald Trump won the election. They think that the violent insurrection was justified. They wanted the inside political coup to transpire. And let’s get them all on record.”

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