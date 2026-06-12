Spanberger: Trump’s White House UFC Event a ‘Sad Lesson for Our Kids’

Friday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) said the UFC event on the White House lawn was a “sad lesson for our kids.”

Spanberger said, “I think it’s you bring up the UFC fight it, and it’s just disappointing. And probably many other words to describe it. You know, you worked in the national security, in the diplomacy space at the State Department. I was at CIA and to be an American overseas, to be a representative of the U.S. government, to be working to support our nation’s safety and security, I mean it meant that people looked at the United States with reverence, with gratitude because of our history of of being a stable actor, a loyal partner, and the place where, like and this is the 250th year since our Declaration of Independence and example for the rest of the world and what is possible when you build a nation based on ideas.”

She added, “So the reality that there’s going to be a UFC fight at the, you know, at the White House to celebrate our 250th it’s a disconnect for me that I just think is a sad lesson for our kids. ”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN