Fetterman: All Our Allies Haven’t Demanded Iran Turn Over ‘Nuclear Dust’

On Friday’s edition of NBC’s “Meet the Press NOW,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) stated that some American allies aren’t pushing Iran to turn over its “nuclear dust” and said that any nation that consumes oil or cares about the Middle East should be involved in the war.

Fetterman said, “Where [are] the rest of our allies saying, collectively, we can demand Iran to turn over that nuclear dust right now? And now these kinds of countries that say, well, that’s not our war, it’s like, well, does your nation consume oil? Well, then that makes it your war now, too. And if you care about peace in the Middle East, yeah, well, then that makes it your war now, too.”

He added that he is “not a pro vote on war. It is a pro-no nuclear Iran, that’s what my vote for this [is].”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett