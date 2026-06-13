Maher: ‘Hating Jews’ Is a Stance Associated with Progressives Now

During his closing monologue on Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that hating Jewish people has become a position for progressives now along with hating ICE.

Maher said, “Every single violent actor in the last five years, from Trump’s assassin to Luigi, has prompted a headline that said some version of, experts find markers of both right and left-wing political views. Yeah, because we have a new breed of voter today, people who are intensely political, but somehow know almost nothing about politics. Liberal? Conservative? They don’t know what makes you either one. Conspiracy theories, that they know, and memes and trolling that also might be true.”

He then turned to failed Democratic U.S. House candidate Maureen Galindo and said, “I guess she thinks she’s progressive, because hating ICE, okay, check. And hating Jews, sure, that’s progressive now. But concentration camps? I associate that more with conservatives, is that just me? Crazy is just not a dealbreaker anymore for running or serving.”

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