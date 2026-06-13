The Atlantic’s Brooks: Pulte’s Unqualified, But Dems Blocking FISA ‘Out of Spite’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” The Atlantic Staff Writer David Brooks stated that while he thinks that Bill Pulte should not have been named acting Director of National Intelligence, Democrats who are refusing to extend the FISA program are doing so “sort of, in my view, out of spite, but they’re making us less safe.” And during the World Cup and the war in Iran, “We need all the intelligence they can get.”

Brooks said, “I don’t like what the Democrats are doing here. I understand you don’t like Bill Pulte. I don’t — I understand you think he should not have been appointed. And that, you’re absolutely 100% correct.”

He continued, “But the FISA program works well. We are now — as Speaker Johnson made the point, we’re now — we’ve got the World Cup here. We’ve got the Iranian thing going on. We need all the intelligence they can get. And that FISA program supplies, I’m told, half the president’s daily intelligence brief. That’s a lot of information and valuable information. It’s a very well-working program. And the Democrats are not repeal — or not renewing it, sort of, in my view, out of spite, but they’re making us less safe.”

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