Obama on Iran: We Can’t ‘Bully Our Way or Bomb Our Way to Solutions’

Sunday on “This Week,” former President Barack Obama said the United States could not bully or bomb its way to a solution when asked about the Trump administration’s actions in Iran.

Reporter Robin Roberts asked, “You spent a lot of time wrestling with the threat of a nuclear Iran. How do you think things are being handled right now there?”

Obama said, “It is doubtful that any agreement that arises is going to be significantly different or a significant improvement from the deal that we had in the first place. And had worked for, for a long stretch of time, before we, the United States, pulled out of it. So, I, I’m hopeful that, bombing stops and ordinary people are no longer, suffering as a consequence of the war. I’ve been. In retrospect, it’s a reminder that, a lot of difficult foreign policy problems. The notion that we can just bully our way or bomb our way to solutions, may sometimes seem appealing, but the fact of the matter is, is that, taking the time to explore diplomacy and exhaust the possibilities of of coming up with deals that don’t solve 100% of the problem, but solve 8,090% of the problem, while avoiding, the necessity of going to war. You’d think we would have learned that lesson by now, but, it seems like every so often we. After we learn that lesson again.”

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