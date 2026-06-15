Revealed: The Homeless to Welfare to Democrat Voter Pipeline in California

Breitbart TV

Sunday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” California Assemblyman Carl DeMaio talked about voting.

DeMaio said, “We know that when the welfare system kicks in, California passed a law, not only creating motor voter with no verification of citizenship…all welfare recipients [are] given a voter registration form to fill out.”

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