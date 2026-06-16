Bottoms: Biden ‘Delivered for Georgia’, I’ll Put Him Up Against Trump’s Record

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Democratic nominee for Georgia governor Keisha Lance Bottoms said that she isn’t worried about her ties to former President Joe Biden hurting her and she’ll “put Biden up against Trump’s record any day of the week, especially in the way he delivered for Georgia.”

Guest host Kate Bolduan asked, “Do you worry that your ties to the Biden administration, to President Biden could hurt you with Georgia voters?”

Bottoms responded, “Not at all. I will put Biden up against Trump’s record any day of the week, especially in the way he delivered for Georgia.”

Bottoms added that “the people of Georgia are talking about the cost of living. They’re talking about grocery costs. They’re talking about healthcare costs, 500,000 people in this state opted not to get healthcare after the big, ugly bill. Those are the things that people care about.”

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