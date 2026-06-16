Vance: Ballistic Missiles ‘Part of Not Funding Terrorism’ Under Iran Deal

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Vice President JD Vance said that Iran’s missile program is covered under the umbrella of not funding terrorism under the agreement with the country.

Host Sean Hannity asked, “One of the more frightening things we learned in Epic Fury is the ballistic missile range, they can hit Paris, they can hit London. Does that have to come to an end?”

Vance answered, “That’s part of not funding terrorism. They have to stop being a force for regional instability in the region, and if they don’t, they don’t get any of the benefits of the bargain. And that’s what’s so brilliant about the way the president has structured this is he’s saying, look, there are so many things that are possible for the people of Iran, greater prosperity, greater economic integration with the world, but to get those things, they have to behave like a normal country, stop funding terrorism, stop trying to develop a nuclear weapon, and that, really, is the trade-off here.”

Earlier, Vance said that, under the deal’s “basic structure”, Iran “can get a lot if they comply with the United States’ demands. They don’t get anything if they don’t comply with anything.”

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