Vance Defends Trump on Affordability — ‘The Idea that Republicans Caused the Affordability Problem Is a Hoax’

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” Vice President JD Vance defended President Donald Trump over a comment he made about inflation.

Co-host Behar said, “President Trump has called affordability a hoax. He said that, not me. He’s pouring money into this ballroom of his and the reflecting pool — don’t forget the Arch de Trumpe, I call it — and a White House cage match. All these things, why is he doing them when everybody knows that Americans are struggling? And what is he spending all this money for?”

Vance said, “Well, I’ve got to defend the president on the hoax point. What the president said is the idea that Republicans caused the affordability problem is a hoax. And I think that’s true. If you go back to the Biden administration, inflation got up to 9% under the Biden administration, okay? Right now it’s at 3.5%. By the way, too high — we’re doing everything that we can to bring it back down to 2.5%, which is where most people would like to see it. But we inherited an affordability problem. We’re doing a lot to make it better. It’s going to take a little bit of time. There’s a lot more work to do. But the president knows that a lot of Americans are struggling. In fact, he ran on that. He talked about it. And we’ve done some things and made some good progress on that point.”

Co-host Ana Navarro said, “He just said he loves the inflation.”

Vance said, “What he said, Ana, is that he loves the fact that the inflation is going to come down when this war is over. That’s what he said.”

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