Vance: Israelis ‘Going to Be Bought In’ on Iran Deal ‘Once We Get a Little Further’

During an interview with NBC News on Monday, Vice President JD Vance said that there has been some “misinformation” about the agreement with Iran in Israeli media, “We believe, quite firmly, that, when the Israeli people understand what’s in this agreement,” they’ll like the deal, and “We feel quite confident the Israelis are going to be bought in on this agreement once we get a little further down the road.”

Vance said, “I think, fundamentally, the United States, we have our interests, Israel’s often a good partner, we also have aligned interests. But, also, sometimes, we’re going to disagree on issues from time to time. And I think that’s totally reasonable. Even our closest allies, from the United Kingdom, to Israel, we sometimes have disagreements. What the president has said, and he said it very clearly is, that we expect the region to comply with this agreement. We’ve got a lot of great buy-in from our Gulf Arab partners.”

Host Tom Llamas then cut in to ask, “But do you have buy-in from Israel, isn’t that a critical player in all of this?”

Vance answered, “Well, what we know is that this agreement is going to make Israel safer. It’s going to make the entire region safer. And what I’ve seen is a lot of misinformation about this agreement. I’ve seen it, sometimes, in the Iranian media. I’ve seen it sometimes in the Israeli media. We believe, quite firmly, that, when the Israeli people understand what’s in this agreement, they’re going to see this, too, as a pathway to a new Middle East, to peace and prosperity in that region. That’s all we can really ask for. We feel quite confident the Israelis are going to be bought in on this agreement once we get a little further down the road.”

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