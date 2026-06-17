Kelly: SAVE America Act Isn’t Going to Happen — ‘There’s Not Even Republican Support’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “Money, Power, Politics,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) claimed the SAVE America Act was not “going to happen at all,” adding he did not believe there was Republican support for it.

Host Stephanie Ruhle said, “There’s so much I want to get to. You are on the Intelligence Committee, which was supposed to hold a confirmation hearing for Jay Clayton today. What in the world is going on?

Kelly said, “Well, I think in the middle of the night, some time, Donald Trump said that he is not going to allow Clayton to sit for his hearing today because at this point he, you know, wants his Southern District of New York nominee in place first. He wants to SAVE Act attached to this deal. These things can happen quickly. The SAVE Act isn’t going to happen at all. There’s not even Republican support for that, you know, let alone Democrats aren’t going to vote for it because it takes away the ability for people in my state to have an opportunity to vote. So he is just, again, responsible for the lapse in this critical surveillance authority we have called FISA. So this is again on Donald Trump because he’s completely messed up the situation. It’s a complete debacle.”

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