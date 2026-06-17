Van Hollen: Iran Deal ‘Big Setback’, But ‘Hope They’ll Move Forward and Sign It’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) discussed the Iran MOU and said that “we would be even in a worse place if we don’t get into an agreement. So, as I look at this agreement, I do hope they’ll move forward and sign it. But, again, it’s important to recognize that this has been a big setback for the United States of America.”

Co-host Brianna Keilar asked, “So, looking — and, obviously, you are vehemently in disagreement about the start of this war, you called it a stupid war, but considering where the U.S. was, at this point, with the global economy at a standstill, did the U.S. have any other option besides an agreement like this?”

Van Hollen answered, “Well, Brianna, what I do know is that when you’re digging a hole, you should stop digging it. We are in a worse spot than we were before we started this war. But we would be even in a worse place if we don’t get into an agreement. So, as I look at this agreement, I do hope they’ll move forward and sign it. But, again, it’s important to recognize that this has been a big setback for the United States of America. That doesn’t mean that this isn’t the best way out at the moment. But we should never have been in this moment, because we’ve lost 14 American servicemembers, hundreds wounded, thousands of civilians killed, oil and gas prices up and up, other prices up and up. And at the end of the day, we’re actually worse off, because we are now saying, in exchange for opening the strait that was open before, we’re going to provide a waiver on sanctions. So, it is what it is. It’s just very clear proof that we should never have started this stupid, illegal war in the beginning.”

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