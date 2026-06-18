Newsom: Many in Trump Administration Are ‘Unworthy of Their Positions’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “The Moment,” Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) said people in the Trump administration were “unworthy of their positions” when asked about the Department of Justice investigation into him and his wife.

At the end of the ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center, reporter Jacob Soboroff said, “You’ve been very, very forceful in your condemnation of this DOJ investigation into both of you. I would love for you guys to both address this and what’s happened on contrast today.”

Newsom said, “I mean, I walked out, a couple people said when they walked upstairs, they said they were crying the whole time. And I looked at them and I said, I’m good then I got up there literally started tearing up. And I think everybody feels that spirit in that pride that we’ve been missing. And we need to realize how much we’ve been missing it, and we’ve been missing it because of that business. We’ve been missing it because we have people that, frankly, are unworthy of their positions. And they’re we saw on stage people that are worthy, of what our Founding Fathers lived and died for.”

He added, “This is stuff that happens in other countries. That’s all I’ll say, this happens in other countries.”

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