Pritzker: Trump Prosecuting Enemies like You ‘See in Third World Countries’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Gov. JB Pritzker (D-IL) claimed President Donald Trump was prosecuting his enemies as was done in third-world countries.

Pritzker said, “You know, there are young people who really don’t know what it’s like to have a judiciary that’s independent of the presidency or a Congress that will stand up to a president again, independently, because we have neither one of those, at least not at the Supreme Court, not in the United States Congress. And so I think it was very important to hear from the mouth of the last, you know, Democratic president who’s, you know, built a museum, a library, a center here that we should have that again. And indeed, so many of the things that we’re going through right now are an attack in a way that you see in third-world countries, an attack on the president’s enemies, let’s, you know, begin investigating people who really haven’t done anything wrong. But just the president wants revenge on them for things that they’ve said about him or worked against him.

He added, “He’s using Todd Blanche who may become the next attorney general to go after people. And, that is not the way the DOJ has ever operated before, at least not in my lifetime, where they’re literally or not since I was a very little kid and Richard Nixon was going after people because the president just doesn’t like them. And so that’s where I think we all have to stand up and speak out. It’s not about protecting me or other governors. It’s about protecting the rule of law in this country.”

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