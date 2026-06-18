Whoopi Goldberg on Knicks Meeting Trump: ‘I Want All Those Black Men to Stand in Our House’

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said championship-winning New York Knicks players should go to the White House.

Co-host Joy Behar said, “I’m feeling two ways about it. Like, yes, maybe you have to respect the White House. You don’t have to respect who’s in the White House, though.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “But I think there’s a reason why every single — the previous five previous NBA champions crowned during the Trump administration, refused to go. And that’s because he politicizes the events that come before him. That’s one of the problems. I don’t think you can separate Trump from the White House.”

Goldberg said, “I want them to go. I want all those black men to stand in our house and remind all of those people, as we tried to remind the Vice President, that when you try to destroy one part of history, you’re destroying all of our histories. And they, as champions — not only as amazing basketball players, but as people who were down and came back up, this is what this looks like. This is what this looks like. So, I want them to go. I want them to go. If only, so the kids know, that nobody, nobody can keep you down if you are rising up.”

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