Carville: Trump ‘Old,’ ‘Tired,’ Won’t Finish Second Term

Thursday on NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Democratic strategist James Carville claimed President Donald Trump was too old and tired to finish his second term if he faces adversity after the midterms.

Carville said, “I can look at him, I’ll be 82 in October, I don’t know how do you measure health, but he is not a healthy man and he doesn’t have any energy. He’s close to being morbidly obese. He has a terrible family history. And he doesn’t know — Chris, there’s one thing I know that not many people know, I know what it’s like to get hit the way they’re going to get hit. We got hit in ’94; it hurts, it takes you back. Now, we were fortunate enough that we had Bill Clinton, who was in his late 40s, against Newt Gingrich, probably one of the bigger buffoons in the history of American politics.”

He added, “He’s not that, he doesn’t, he’s not Bill Clinton. He can’t come back. He’s old, he’s tired, and he is gonna sit there and people are not gonna pay attention to him. No one’s going to want to talk to him. It’s all going to be the new Democrats coming in. Let’s have Hakeem Jeffries. Let us have the new appropriation. Let’s have the New Senate Intelligence Committee person. And he’s just not — he’s a soft man. And, in fact, health permitting, I’m not sure it will, come April, he is just going to walk away. I really believe that. I genuinely do. It’s a bold prediction. It can be wrong. You can have me back here on May the 1st and say, he’s still there, Jimmy Boy, and you missed it. OK, I missed it. But I genuinely believe that. I know how hard this man is going to get ready to get hit. And it hurts. It hurts bad.”

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