Kellogg: Iran Will ‘Probably Kill Americans in the Future’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” former Trump National Security Adviser and former Trump Envoy Keith Kellogg said that while he is generally supportive of the memorandum of understanding with Iran, the country has “killed Americans in the past, they’ll probably kill Americans in the future, and we just need to be aware of that.”

Kellogg praised the economic piece of the deal, but said there has to be verification on the nuclear portions and there are concerns about where Iran spends their money.

He also stated that we have done a lot of damage to Iran’s military and leadership and demonstrated strength by doing so and “I think it’s, in the complete terms, it’s pretty good for us, going into this long-term, understanding that I would have preferred to be a little bit harder on it, only because I’m a hardcore kind of guy and I don’t trust the Iranians. They’ve killed Americans in the past, they’ll probably kill Americans in the future, and we just need to be aware of that. I think President Trump knows that as well. So, this is one of those let’s see what it looks like at the end of 60 days. It’s only a memorandum. A memorandum is the first step to a final deal. We’ll see where that is.”

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