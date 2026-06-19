Marlow: The Definitive Breakdown of the Iran Deal

Thursday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Iran.

Marlow said, “Iran getting money is never a good thing. But I don’t think there was ever a standard set by President Trump or anyone with any authority whatsoever beyond people in the commentary space that Iran is never going to get money. There is always a intention, I think, from the Trump administration that if there wasn’t going to be some sort of a full-blown regime change, then Iran was always going to be able to rebuild their country to some degree after the devastation that’s taken place.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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