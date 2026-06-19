Mitch Landrieu: Trump Has ‘Lost Focus in a Big Way on What the American People Want’

Friday on CNN’s “The Source,” former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said President Donald Trump had “lost focus in a big way on what the American people want.”

Landrieu said, “The issue is not the plane. It’s always a diversion. When the president ran for office, he said, I’m going to do two things. I’m going to end the war in Ukraine on day one, which he has not done. I’m going to stay out of foreign wars. We’re going to stay out all that stuff, and I’m going to reduce your costs. And he has spent his time in chaotic moments, losing his focus, basically starting the war in Iraq. Costs have gone up. People are really frustrated. He spent time on bombs and ballrooms and planes and UFC fights.”

He continued, “The American public is like, get focused on my pocketbook because I’m hurting out here, and I don’t think this is a good look. I don’t know that you can avoid it, but he does seem to have lost focus in a big way on what the American people want.”

He added, “I’m just telling you, the American people are saying loudly and clearly that anybody that wants to listen to them, please focus on my pocketbook because I’m dying out here. While you’re focused on ballrooms and UFC fights and dropping bombs and doing all this other stuff, and then trying to fix a pool that you can’t even fix. So now I’m pissed. That’s what they’re saying. And it doesn’t seem like the president’s hearing it very much. And yet I didn’t really care much about it a couple of weeks ago.”

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