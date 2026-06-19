Rahm Emanuel: Trump’s Administration Is ‘Blatantly Corrupt’

Friday on CNN’s “The Source,” former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel called the Trump administration “blatantly corrupt.”

Emanuel said, “This was a payoff. That plane is a payoff. The ballroom is nothing but people getting contracts out of the government who are taking basically protection money. This is the most corrupt administration ever. You have literally people literally making money as the President of the United States, his family has made $4 billion while he’s in office.”

He continued, “They’re all literally trading and making, not public service, but private gain. And there’s not a day that goes by that there’s not something. The guy that got the reflecting pool was a friend who has a house on Mar-A-Lago next to the president, got a no-bid contract. Literally, this type of corruption would make his Chicago alderman blush.”

He added, “The American taxpayers aren’t doing so hot either. The question isn’t that. The question is, there’s not a day that goes by — take the president’s two sons, they invest in a company, then they win a defense contract for $760 million. Kaitlan, when you’re at the White House, you cover this every day. This is the most blatantly corrupt administration. And as I said, this is a Qatari plane, he gets it, and you’re paying four bucks in gas.”

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