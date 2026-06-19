Schumer: SAVE America Act ‘Worst, Most Anti-Election Democracy Things That’s Ever Been Proposed’

Friday on MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, also known as the SAVE America Act, was the “most anti-election democracy thing that’s ever been proposed.”

Host Lawrence O’Donnell said, “That’s Donald Trump’s prediction today that the Republican Party will never win another election. You will be the next Senate majority leader. And he’s saying all of that because the Republicans in the Senate are not trying to push through his bill to restrict voting in this.”

Schumer said, “Well. That’s right. This is a horrible thing, the SAVE Act, one of the worst, most anti-democracy things that’s ever been proposed. They say it’s, oh, it’s all about ID, voter ID. It’s not. They will remove 25 million people off the rolls. Why? Because they’ll require under this act, which is not going to pass, and we’re not going to let it pass, we’ve defeated it in court. I was a lead plaintiff in the decision to do that. We’ve refused to give them the votes that they would want for this; we never will. What it does is it says every state send your election rolls not to the Justice Department or the voting division, but to the Department of Homeland Security, where Musk and DOGE have installed an algorithm that determines whether you’re legitimately right to vote or not. The algorithm is a fix. It’ll not be 20 million people, 30 million people off the rolls, and they don’t tell you.”

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