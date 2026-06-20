‘Euphoria’ Creator: Cost, Difficulty of Filming in L.A. Part of Equation in Why Show’s Ending, ‘Not the Reason’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Sam Levinson, the creator of HBO’s “Euphoria,” said that the difficulty and cost of filming in Los Angeles is part of the equation in why the show is ending after three seasons, “but that’s not the reason we’re not doing a fourth season.”

Levinson said, “I think in terms of what we set out to do and over the course of three seasons, we told the story we wanted to. We gave birth to a generation of actors that are incredible craftspeople, crew members and it feels like the natural conclusion.”

Host Bill Maher responded, “Yeah, I agree, three is a good number.” Which Levinson agreed with.

Maher then asked, “Is part of it because it’s tough to film in L.A.? Because I’ve been reading how difficult it is, that people will go halfway around the world to film something that is supposed to be in L.A. rather than actually do it in L.A.”

Levinson answered, “It definitely has its complications. I think the price season one has almost doubled between season one and season three. And the amount of red tape, the kind of bureaucracy, the permitting, it’s all very difficult. So.”

Maher then asked, “Part of the equation of why you’re –?”

Levinson responded, “Yeah, but that’s not the reason we’re not doing a fourth season.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett