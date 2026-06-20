GOP Rep. Grothman: Iran Cash Needs to Be in Escrow, Sometimes They Act Like They Won

On Friday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “National Report,” Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI) said that any money released to Iran “really should be in escrow” to ensure they’re only used for civilian purposes. And with Iran, “Sometimes, they don’t act like they lost this war.”

Grothman said, “I think the big thing is what wasn’t agreed on and the blanks that are going to have to be filled in some [time] in the next 60 days. One thing, we have to make sure that, when these funds are released, they really should be in escrow, they’re released solely for civilian purposes. We cannot have Iran — which calls the U.S. the Great Satan, right? Which hasn’t changed their rhetoric at all, their hatred of the U.S., the hatred of Israel — we have to make sure that these funds do not go to rebuilding drone factories, rebuilding missile factories, that they’re not going to immediately turn around and increase their warmaking capabilities.”

Later, while talking about potential tolls for the Strait of Hormuz and reports Iran closed the Strait, Grothman said, “Sometimes, they don’t act like they lost this war.” And it has to be clear that tolls won’t happen. He added, “I’m a big supporter of President Trump, but, again, sometimes, you wonder if we shouldn’t have let this war go on a couple more weeks so it was more apparent who won the war and who lost the war.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett