Issa: Fauci Should Be Investigated, Charged for Perjury, Cover-Up

Friday on FBN’s “The Evening Edit,” Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) reacted to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s claim that former Biden health adviser Anthony Fauci played a role in the Wuhan research labs.

Gabbard’s declassified documents accuse Fauci of misleading Congress about funding so-called gain-of-function COVID research at China’s Wuhan lab.

“What do you make of all this?” Fox Business host Elizabeth MacDonald said. “Lawmakers say this damaged millions of lives and careers.”

Issa replied, “Well, I don’t think anyone has to debate the damage that the release of this virus caused in trillions of dollars, and you know, countless lives around the world. What we do have to do is specifically get to an official investigation and charges on two major counts, the perjury count before Congress, and the cover-up.”

“As you know, often the cover-up is worse than the original lie, and in this case, it appears as though he willfully impeded Congress and everyone else in getting to the truth, which probably cost even more lives,” he added. “Obviously, I can also be a little partisan for a moment and say President Trump probably would have won overwhelmingly if people had really understood that he was the victim of this group, and in fact Americans were being forced to do things, and President Trump was being misled by this very agency.”

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