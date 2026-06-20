Khanna: California ‘Messed Up Housing’, ‘We Have Too Much Regulation’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) stated that California has “messed up housing in this state. We have too much regulation, zoning where we don’t build. We’ve made it very, very hard to build, and that’s been a failure.”

Khanna said, “[W]e’ve done certain things right. We have excellent higher education. The U.C.’s, the California states. And it’s led to, of course, a lot of innovation, $20 trillion in my district, right?”

He added, “But we’ve messed up housing in this state. We have too much regulation, zoning where we don’t build. We’ve made it very, very hard to build, and that’s been a failure. And any person being honest about it needs to acknowledge that we’ve put roadblocks onto building housing. And that would be, in my view, be the biggest failure. And that’s what Fareed was saying that the housing policy here has been bad.”

Khanna added that there are “issues” within the state’s K-12 system.

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