Khanna Mocks Cruz: Criticizing ‘Losing the War’ Is Wanting ‘More War’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) mocked Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for criticizing President Donald Trump for “Losing the war” in Iran and saying that Cruz wants “more war.”

Host Bill Maher read criticism of the Iran MOU from Republican senators, including one from Cruz about “dollars to theocratic lunatics.”

Khanna then responded, “It took Trump ending a war to get Ted Cruz to start criticizing him. No, go to more war.”

Maher then said, “Well, losing a war.”

Khanna responded, “Losing the war, yes, but and how about, even you agree, Bill, you can’t be giving them $300 billion. He says it’s not taxpayer money, it’s money from the close — from the Gulf countries. Why not put that money in Pennsylvania and Ohio, what happened to America First?”

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