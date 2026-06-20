Maher: ‘Progressive Laboratory’ California ‘Constantly’ Takes More in Taxes and Gets Less Results

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that California, as the laboratory of progressivism, is a state where “We constantly take more money from the people and get less results.”

Maher began by saying that California is a “progressive laboratory,” and “That means it’s doing experiments. We do need to call them out when they fail. Hasn’t it a lot? And I can go through the stats in Fareed’s column, and I’ve read them everywhere for years now. It’s not good. We constantly take more money from the people and get less results. Is that not true? Isn’t that what one-party rule has given us in this state?”

Later, Maher said that “The schools suck.” And “If Gavin Newsom, with all the California baggage, is going to try to win over America, isn’t he going to have to say some version of our too woke policies just didn’t work here? We wanted less testing, because that would be something to do with equity, and it made the kids stupider. We didn’t want to tell the homeless they have to get off the street, because that would be, I don’t know, interrupting their –.”

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