Kerry: Trump ‘Has Undone’ His Presidency with Rush to Military Action in Iran

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” former Secretary of State John Kerry said President Donald Trump “has undone his own” presidency with a rush to military action in Iran.

Discussing Iran, Kerry said, “There was a rush to war here, a rush to a war of choice, a war which has discombobulated economies around the world, a war which has put the United States in a place of serious doubt about our bona fides, about our adherence to international law.”

He added, “I can tell you that what I hear from leaders throughout Europe and elsewhere where I have met with them is a real chink in the armor of the United States, which has worked so hard for so many years to establish a set of values by which we will operate. And I — and that’s really sad and really unnecessary to have put ourselves in this predicament. Moreover, the president went after this agreement from, I don’t know, the minute he got in a campaign. I mean, this was sort of a — it was an Obama accomplishment, something President Obama wanted to do. And, as we all know, that has motivated a lot of action by President Trump to sort of undo the Obama presidency, which he hasn’t done. I think he’s undone his own, by virtue of the rush to military action here and by the credibility that he has lost on a global basis, and, frankly, the annoyance that many, many people feel for the choices he has made which have made life a lot tougher for a lot of people, not just in the United States but around the world.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN