Moulton: We Should Talk Court Packing Because SCOTUS Is Saying Haitians Should Go Back

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) argued that the Supreme Court is “basically saying that 350,000 people here should go back to a country that the State Department, under Marco Rubio, has said Americans can’t travel there because it’s so unsafe” and, in response, there should be talk about packing the court “to push back against the MAGA Republicans.”

Moulton said, “This TPS ruling, they’re basically saying that 350,000 people here should go back to a country that the State Department, under Marco Rubio, has said Americans can’t travel there because it’s so unsafe. And, of course, for some of them, it’s going back, for a lot of young kids who were born here in America with Haitian parents, they’ve never even been to this country before, a country that’s deemed too unsafe, too dangerous for Americans to travel to. It will tear apart families, it will upend communities. American citizens will see their classmates just ripped out of their schools. And on top of this, it’s going to take away a lot of healthcare workers.”

He added that there should be term limits and should be “ethics reform”, “But on top of that, let’s talk about packing the court, let’s talk about expanding it, let’s talk about what we need to do to push back against the MAGA Republicans.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett