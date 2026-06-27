Maher: Chevalier ‘Patient Zero’ of ‘Woke Mind Virus’, Makes Platner Look Normal

During his opening monologue on Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that “there is a woke mind virus, and I think we found patient zero. Her name is Darializa Avila Chevalier.”

Maher said, “There’s one candidate, she will be a congressperson from New York’s 13th district, who The New York Times asked her, if someone murders someone randomly, should they go to jail, couldn’t get her to say yes for that. She says no more police ever, at all, ever. She says our veterans are war criminals. She said f*ck Kamala Harris and Joe Biden is a rapist. So, there is a woke mind virus, and I think we found patient zero. Her name is Darializa Avila Chevalier.”

He continued, “They call her DAC. She makes AOC look like LOL times WTF. But, good news, if you’re a Democrat with a Nazi tattoo, you’re no longer the weird one. She also says that the United States, the country she’s running to be a part of, is occupied native land, and says this country, America, is a f*cking disgrace. During the oath of office, she’s going to take a knee. And she’s not too crazy about white girls, who she calls ugly colonizer women and she says black men and Arab men fetishize ugly colonizer women, to which the Kardashians wrote back, f*ck you, b*tch.”

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