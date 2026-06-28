Carville: I Have Nothing in Common with Dem Socialist Who Said They’re Against Interracial Dating, Incarceration for Convicted Felons

During this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Saturday in America,” host Kayleigh McEnany asked longtime Democrat strategist James Carville to react to Darializa Avila Chevalier’s win in last week’s Democratic congressional primary in New York State congressional district 13.

Chevalier had previously made controversial comments on her social media about interracial dating and criminal justice, which was a candidate Carville said he had little in common with.

“I want to start by asking you about Chevalier,” McEnany said. “She, of course, is the Democratic nominee in Congressional District 13. Politico says the Dems already had AOC. Now they have DAC. What are your thoughts on Chevalier being a leader of the party potentially?”

Carville replied, “I don’t think that the congressional Democrats should seat her as a member of the Democratic Party. She actually describes herself as a Democratic socialist. I don’t have anything in common with someone that says that they’re against interracial dating or doesn’t want to have any incarceration for convicted felons. That’s just not who I think the Democratic Party is, and they ought to let her be a democratic socialist. But I don’t think they should, you know, you can’t kick out of Congress. She was voted, but she doesn’t have to be in a Democratic caucus.”

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