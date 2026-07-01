Markey: Trump Administration About ‘Making America Hate Again’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “On the Line,” Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) said the Trump administration was about “making America hate again.”

Host Alicia Menendez said, “Just hours after yesterday’s birthright citizenship ruling came down, the Trump Justice Department directed prosecutors to target, quote, birth tourists or foreign nationals who arrive in the United States pregnant and give birth here. They are not satisfied by what they got yesterday from the Supreme Court. They are not going to stop simply because the, the Supreme Court says that birthright is, in fact, constitutional. What would what the Justice Department is suggesting actually look like in practice? And what can you do to push back?”

Markey said, “This is just a continuation of the Trump administration, attempts to make America Great again by making America great again. What they did last Friday in the Supreme Court decision, saying that 350,000 Haitians have to leave, our country and its protections in order to go back to a country where, are American citizens are told it’s too dangerous to go. Yesterday, Supreme Court decision, on, demonizing transgender kids. And today, they’re seeking, again, just to keep this issue of hate, of discrimination, of, of an attempt to demonize others in order to distract from the affordability crisis which we have in our country. So they are just going to continue this all the way to Election Day.”

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