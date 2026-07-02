Fetterman: Dems Nominating Radicals Because They Lack Pride in America

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said that Democrats are nominating far-left candidates because most of them don’t feel pride in being American.

Fetterman said, [relevant remarks begin around 4:40] “[N]ow you’ve seen the new polls, [only] 45% of Democrats are…proud to be American.”

He added, “Well, I’m saying, it’s like, if less than 45% of Democrats are proud to be an American — and I’m insanely proud and grateful to be American — if the numbers are that low, that’s why they are nominating people that are an avowed Communist and have deeply anti- — views. So, for me, that’s distressing to me as a Democrat.”

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