Schweizer: More than a Million ‘U.S. Citizens’ Being Raised in China Due to Birth Tourism

Wednesday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Government Accountability Institute president Peter Schweizer reacted to the Supreme Court’s birthright citizenship ruling.

According to Schweizer, author of “The Invisible Coup,” the depth of birth tourism is unclear, noting that the Chinese government boasts of more than 1 million Chinese who have U.S. citizenship as a product of birthright citizenship.

“Peter, in The Hill today, they claim that birth tourism schemes are rare,” host Laura Ingraham said. “Is that true?”

Schweizer replied, “No. According to the Chinese government itself, they believe that every year, on average, since 2013, roughly 100,000 Chinese babies have been born in the United States. That is a government estimate from China. Yes. Research firms in China put that number sometimes even higher. The problem is our federal government doesn’t know. We don’t track this. They don’t put on a birth certificate the nationality of the parents. So, that’s the inherent problem. We don’t know the scope of it, but China says it’s massive.”

“And that means since 2013, Laura, we’re looking at potentially more than 1 million, quote-unquote, ‘U.S. citizens’ that are being raised in China,” he added. “They’re citizens only because their mothers came here to give birth.”

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