Exclusive — Lt. Col. Allen West: Supreme Court Perverted 14th Amendment, Allowing Country to Be Exploited

Breitbart TV

Friday, on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Lt. Col Allen West talked about birthright citizenship.

West said, “We’ve got to stop going down this path because again we’re creating a gap by which we can be exploited. And really what the Supreme Court did was to cheapen this thing called American citizenship.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.