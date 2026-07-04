Exclusive — Lt. Col. Allen West: U.S. Should Separate Iran Regime from Oil and Gas Revenue to Win War

Friday, on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Lt. Col Allen West talked about Iran.

West said, “We should be going after their center of gravity which is their oil and gas revenue and separate this regime from that and I believe — that’s how I believe you bring about the collapse.”

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