ABC’s Hostin: American Flags All Over the Community Make Me Feel Unsafe

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin said she felt “unsafe” when a community has American flags “all over.”

Hostin said, “You know, I think unfortunately in this country, people have different lived experiences. So while some may have a lived experience like this, it is the best country in the world. And while there’s some stuff that goes on, you know, other things are OK. That, for me, was a defining image of modern America for black Americans, defining. Patriot Front is a white nationalist organization founded in 2017 after the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. You know what, they promote an ultra nationalist ideology that focuses on creating a white ethno-state in the United States with the ultimate goal of reshaping American society to align with their vision of racial and cultural homogeneity. As a black woman, I’m sitting there in my country, and that’s the type of fear I have to experience.”

She added, “When I walk into a community and I see American flags all over the community and I suddenly feel unsafe because there is a section of this country that has co-opted the American flag and they equate being an American or an American flag with white supremacy. And that should never be ever the symbol of white supremacy.”

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