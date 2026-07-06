MS NOW’s Melber: Trump Could Become the ‘Only President to Be Impeached Three Times’

Monday on MS NOW’s “The Beat,” host Ari Melber claimed that there were “real questions about potential impeachable offenses” that could lead to President Donald Trump becoming the “only president to be impeached three times.”

Melber said, “Over at Fox, where they often try to give Trump the benefit of the doubt. They also have clearly some level of information about what conservatives a lot of their viewers think, because they’re calling it the biggest grift of all time. You can see that headline scrutiny over Trump business dealings with him and his sons, who’ve been enriched by this. There’s also scrutiny on the pardon of this Binance founder. That’s one of these firms where he’s the richest man in crypto and is a critical business partner to the Trump family’s crypto venture.”

He added, “Now, it’s often been said that the Supreme Court gave Trump extra leeway. They did. And that the president, if he chooses to, can get away with more of these things than other members of government. And they can. But we are watching a midterm election coming that might have a whole shift of power in Congress. Donald Trump could, and we know it would bother him if it happened, become the only president to be impeached three times because there are real questions about potential impeachable offenses. When you talk about the user abuse of government powers, the huge pardon power, billions of dollars coming into the family and all of it wrapped together, and that’s just in what we know before an impeachment committee.”

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